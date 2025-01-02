Deaths prompt report’s recommendation for clothing donation bin safety standards in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A judge is asking the Alberta government to consider developing minimum safety standards for clothing donation bins after three people got stuck trying to get inside and died.

Justice Jayme Williams reviewed the accidental deaths in Calgary and Medicine Hat between 2017 and 2019.

She says in a report that the benefits of the donation bins programs are significant and should be continued, if not expanded, but not at the expense of safety.

She reviewed evidence from the companies involved and says it’s clear these bins can easily be made safer.

The judge says Alberta should consider developing minimum safety standards for the bins to ensure consistency across the province.

The report says the three were experiencing homelessness and died of neck compression or suffocation after they became stuck in the bins.