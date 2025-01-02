South Korean authorities move to arrest impeached president Yoon

Send this page to someone via email

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency has dispatched investigators to execute a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol as hundreds of his supporters are gathered at his residence in Seoul, vowing to block their approach.

Investigators of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials were seen loading boxes into several vehicles before leaving their building in the city of Gwacheon early Friday.

The office didn’t immediately confirm how many investigators were sent.

2:18 South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

A Seoul court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention after he evaded multiple requests to appear for questioning and blocked searches of his office in Seoul, hindering an investigation into whether his short-lived power grab on Dec. 3 amounted to rebellion.

Yoon in a message to conservative supporters rallying outside said he will “fight to the end” against “anti-state forces,” while his legal team warned Thursday that police officers attempting to detain him could face arrest by his presidential security service or even civilians.