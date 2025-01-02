Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 west of Kamloops

Highway 1 was closed in both directions just west of Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday as the result of a multi-vehicle crash.
DriveBC reported the incident in the Savona area, between Tunkwa Lake Road and Cavesson Way around 11:30 a.m.
The number and severity of potential injuries remains unclear.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to watch for flaggers and crews at the scene.
DriveBC is expected to provide its next update at 4 p.m.
