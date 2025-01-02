Menu

Canada

Avalanche death: Quebec man killed in Utah remembered as avid outdoorsman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Salt Lake County Sheriff search and rescue crews respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon where four skiers died in an avalanche near Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Salt Lake Tribune — Francisco Kjolseth *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A Quebec man killed in an avalanche in Utah over the weekend is being remembered as an avid outdoorsman who loved nature.

Utah authorities said David Éthier died while splitboarding Saturday in Millcreek Canyon near Salt Lake City and his body was recovered on Tuesday.

Éthier, who local media say was from Sherbrooke, Que., had worked for four years at BRP, the Quebec-based powersports vehicle and marine products manufacturer.

A spokeswoman says the company learned late Wednesday of the passing of their 38-year-old technical support team worker and offered condolences to his family.

Mélanie Montplaisir says Éthier was passionate about his work and a nature lover who was greatly appreciated by colleagues and dealers.

She says in an emailed statement that Éthier often told colleagues that working at BRP was a way for him to combine his professional career with his love of adventure and the outdoors.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

