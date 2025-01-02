Inmate escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

See more sharing options

The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate has escaped the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

It says during the 9:30 pm count on New Year’s Eve, staff members discovered Glen Fredrick Richard Halkett was missing.

The service contacted the RCMP’s Prince Albert detachment, and a warrant for the 29-year-old’s arrest has been issued.

Halkett is described as five feet eight inches tall, 168 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and tattoos on his neck and under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

He was serving a sentence of two years and nine months for various offences including break and enter and vehicle theft.