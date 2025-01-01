Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec man, 38, dies in avalanche in Utah mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2025 5:32 pm
1 min read
A file photo shows Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews as they respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon, near Salt Lake City, where four skiers died in an avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Salt Lake Tribune, Francisco Kjolseth, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A file photo shows Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews as they respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon, near Salt Lake City, where four skiers died in an avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Salt Lake Tribune, Francisco Kjolseth, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Authorities in Utah say a Canadian man has died in an avalanche while snowboarding in the mountains near Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake County sheriff’s office says the body of 38-year-old David Éthier was recovered Tuesday.

Deputy Arlan Bennett says Éthier had been splitboarding in the Millcreek Canyon area on Saturday, but was swept under the snow during an avalanche.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says a rescue operation began Sunday evening after a family came across Éthier’s dog and later found his car at a trailhead.

Authorities contacted Éthier’s family in Quebec, who said he was 24 hours overdue.

Bennett says the rescue continued Monday but was impeded by heavy snowfall until Tuesday.

Trending Now

“Further up on the peak towards the area where he would have been at, it was snowing pretty much constantly,” he said. “There was only a small window of opportunity for us to get the chopper up,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheriff Rosie Rivera called it a “heartbreaking tragedy” in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices