Canadians take the polar bear plunge to ring in 2025: ‘A little bit crazy’

Strong winds and almost freezing temperatures didn’t deter thousands of brave souls from jumping into icy cold water for across Canada in a New Year’s Day tradition.

Some 750 people took part in the Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville., Ont., just west of Toronto on Wednesday.

Aiden Peel, who travelled more than 100 kilometres from Innisfil, Ont., to take the plunge said it was his way to get a fresh start in the new year without a hangover.

The Oakville-based polar bear dip into Lake Ontario has been running for 40 years, and is one of many such events across the country that raise money for charity.

The event attracted people of all ages. Among the participants was eight-year-old Evelyn Gray, who was planning on taking the polar dip with her father.

“I’m very excited because I’ve always wanted to do this,” she said.

View image in full screen People participate in the annual polar bear dip on New Year’s Day in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

View image in full screen People participate in the annual polar bear dip on New Year’s Day in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

View image in full screen People participate in the annual polar bear dip on New Year’s Day in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

View image in full screen People participate in the annual polar bear dip on New Year’s Day in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

World Vision Canada CEO Michael Messenger said the plunge is expected to raise about $100,000, but numbers won’t be finalized for “a couple of days.” He said the funds will be used to provide clean water in Congo and Zambia this year.

Messenger, who is also an Oakville resident, said he has personally also taken part in the dip for the past 17 years.

“This is an incredibly meaningful event for me,” he said in an interview. “It’s a little bit crazy. (I’m) not a big fan of the cold water, but I am a big fan of the warm hearts of people here in Oakville.”

Hundreds turned out for polar bear dips in Quebec, Nova Scotia and several other parts of Canada.

View image in full screen Frank Iteriteka clambers out of the icy waters of Gatineau Park’s Meech Lake in Chelsea, Que., during a polar bear dip on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

View image in full screen Grace McCreary, right,Abeer Shahid, centre, andVeronika Kelly, left, dip in the waters of Gatineau Park’s Meech Lake in Chelsea, Que., during a polar bear dip on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

View image in full screen People swim in the ice-filled water in Lake Banook during the annual polar bear swim on New Year’s Day in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.

View image in full screen Local resident Simon Plourde reacts to his first swim into the icy water of the St.Lawrence river for a Polar Bear swim on New Year’s Day in Quebec City, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Organizer Francis Vachon is seen at right. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

Across the country in Vancouver, hundreds lined up to take a plunge into the Pacific Ocean at English Bay Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures hovered around 7 C when the city’s official 105th annual polar bear swim kicked off at noon. The event runs for about four hours and includes a more than 90-metre swimming race.

Crowds for the plunge in nearby White Rock, B.C., which celebrated its 55th anniversary this year, were estimated at between 2,000 and 3,000.

—With additional files from Global News