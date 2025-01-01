Thousands participate in Polar Bear Swims around B.C.

Thousands of people braved frigid waters on New Year’s Day to participate in Polar Bear Swims around B.C.
Crowds for the plunge in White Rock, which celebrated its 55th anniversary this year, were estimated at between 2,000 and 3,000.
“We’re really happy it’s not raining,” Melanie Smith with the White Rock Polar Bear Plunge told Global News. “When it rains, we obviously have way less people come out, which is disappointing…
“But no, today I think it’s about five degrees. The water is seven and a half degrees. So it’s warmer in the water, guys.”
Other cities holding Polar Bear Swims included Vancouver, Port Moody, Kelowna and Prince Rupert.
The first Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver took place in 1976 with 641 people registering for the event.
