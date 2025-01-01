Matthews to miss another game with injury

See more sharing options

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skated with his teammates, but will not play Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Matthews, who has missed five straight games with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

He says it’s frustrating to be sidelined, but he feels he’s progressing towards a return to action.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says there’s no timeline for the captain’s return to the lineup.

Matthews won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season after scoring 69 goals.

He has 11 goals and 12 assists over 24 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.