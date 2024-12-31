B.C. homeowners can now check their 2025 property assessments

See more sharing options

British Columbia homeowners can now check the latest provincial assessment of their property value.

BC Assessment is slated to release its annual breakdown of B.C. property values and trends on Jan. 2.

However, the agency has updated its online portal with 2025 property assessments for individual properties.

The 2025 figures reflect the value of a property as assessed in July 2024.

Homeowners will also receive their property assessment in the mail in the coming weeks.

BC Assessment’s Jan. 2 data release will also include breakdowns by geographic region along with information on the province’s most valuable properties.