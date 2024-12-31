New Year’s Eve: Metro Vancouver gears up to ring in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

As Vancouverites ring in the new year they’ll once again be doing it without fireworks or a major civic event.

Canada Place, which was historically the site for a free public fireworks event, last hosted festivities in 2019. The fireworks were scrapped the following year during COVID-19, and never returned after cost was determined to be prohibitive.

Families looking for a fun activity, however, can take advantage of free skating at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

For those at home, Global News will be live inside Science World and will broadcast the countdown to midnight.

B.C. Restaurant and Foodservice Association president Ian Tostenson said that while the lack of a major civic event was disappointing, many Vancouverites will be going out to private events instead.

He said reservations have already sold out at many bars and restaurants around the region.

“They are saying they’ve never seen it like this for the last few years, so I think this is a sign of optimism,” he said.

“This is the last hurrah for restaurants to put a bunch of cash in the bank and get them through the next few months, January, February aren’t great months.”

Out on the streets, Vancouver police say they’re prepared for crowds and are deploying roughly 100 extra officers.

“Every New Year’s Eve we see people coming in from surrounding municipalities,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“That results in higher call volume so we’re deploying extra officers today throughout the night to respond to what we anticipate will be increased calls for our service.”

For those heading out to celebrate, TransLink is offering free bus and SkyTrain service from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. The SeaBus will also be free until its last sailing of the night.

“Roughly about 52 extra busses are in service tonight, and we’ll be providing extra service on some select routes,” spokesperson Thor Diakow said.

“Transit supervisors will be keeping an eye on those routes that may be getting a little bit busier, because we know certain pockets of the city tend to get a little busier on New Year’s Eve, but we want everyone to have a safe and happy new year and make sure that they get around in a convenient, accessible and sustainably friendly way.”

Fare gates will be open, so riders won’t need to tap their compass card during that time, but transit hubs are expected to be busy.

BC Transit also plans to provide free and extended bus service in regions outside of Metro Vancouver.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Metro Vancouver beaches will be awash in shivering swimmers, as those bold enough to take the plunge participate in annual polar bear swims.

People will be gathering on the beaches of English Bay from noon until 4 p.m. for the 100-metre race.

The event is free but you need to register online on the City of Vancouver website.

In nearby Port Moody the penguin plunge at Rocky Point Park kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $5 per person.

Other similar swims will be held in Deep Cove, Delta, White Rock and Fort Langley.