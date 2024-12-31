Noah and Charlotte top baby names in New Brunswick for 2024

See more sharing options

The most common names for newborns in New Brunswick in 2024 were Noah and Charlotte.

Service New Brunswick says other popular names this year included Liam, Oliver, Henry, Jack, Olivia, Amelia, Elizabeth and Ellie.

There were 5,822 births registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.

That’s down from the 6,041 babies born in the province last year.

Noah and Charlotte were also among the most popular names in New Brunswick in 2023.

Other names popular last year were Liam, Olivia, Theodore, Emma, and Benjamin.

In Nova Scotia, the top baby name of 2024 was Theodore.

Meanwhile in Ontario, Olivia and Noah once again secured their places at the top of the charts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.