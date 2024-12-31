Suspects armed with hammers in two robberies in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating two separate robberies that took place in the city Monday night, in which all suspects were armed with hammers.

Officers were called to Fairview Mall in North York shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say four suspects carrying hammers all took off on foot with stolen items. Three male youth suspects were later taken into custody and there were no reports of injuries.

At around the same time, another robbery was in progress at a retail store at Eglinton Ave W & Venn Crescent, where three suspects were also wielding hammers and fled in a vehicle.

Police say no one was injured in that incident either. Investigators are looking for those suspects who were all wearing black masks and hoodies.

Police couldn’t confirm at the time if the two incidents were connected.