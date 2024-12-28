Menu

Fire

Machinery fire put out at Delta, B.C., coal port terminal: Port authority

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Piles of coal at the Westshore coal export terminal at Roberts Bank and gantry cranes used to load and unload containers onto and from cargo ships are seen at Deltaport, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, September 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Piles of coal at the Westshore coal export terminal at Roberts Bank and gantry cranes used to load and unload containers onto and from cargo ships are seen at Deltaport, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, September 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says a machinery fire this morning at a Delta, B.C., terminal facility has been put out and no injuries were reported.

The authority says in a written statement that a coal stacker caught fire at a facility operated by Westshore Terminals, temporarily shutting operations at the terminal and a neighbouring facility operated by GCT Deltaport.

The statement says the Delta fire department responded “immediately,” and the blaze has now been put out but fire officials are still on scene to monitor the site.

The port authority says no injuries were reported, and Westshore is “continuing to manage” the response with Delta fire officials.

Video footage posted online Saturday shows thick black smoke billowing upwards from a conveyor engulfed in flames at the facility.

Photos posted on social media also show the smoke on the horizon visible from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Click to play video: 'Delta port expansion faces legal challenges'
Delta port expansion faces legal challenges
© 2024 The Canadian Press

