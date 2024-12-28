Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

World

IN PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for Hong Kong’s 1st pyrotechnics drone show

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 28, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. View image in full screen
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to watch the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation.

The 10-minute drone show featured 1,000 drones, some of which were equipped with fireworks, flying over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour and forming images of the city’s giant pandas.

During certain parts of the spectacle, some drones displayed fireworks, while hundreds of others formed a three-dimensional panda that slowly rotated in the sky.

Some eager spectators arrived hours before the show to ensure that they would get a good viewing spot.

Eddie Chow, a father who brought his two kids to the drone show, said such shows could attract more tourists to Hong Kong.

“I think the rundown was great, combining fireworks and drones is a very special theme, Hong Kong should have more of these activities,” said Chow, adding that Saturday’s spectacle was his first experience in watching a drone show.

You can view photos taken at the show in the gallery below

  • People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Other spectators, such as Jodi Hung, a Hong Kong resident in her 20s, also praised the drone show as “great.”

“I think people who designed the drone show had very good technique, very amazing, they combined art and techniques together,” Hung said.

Hong Kong has launched a series of activities across the city in recent weeks — including exhibitions and a panda-themed carnival — after Beijing gifted Hong Kong with a pair of giant pandas, named An An and Ke Ke.

The arrival of the pair takes the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all of whom reside at the city’s Ocean Park, a theme park comprising amusement park rides and animal exhibits.

Panda diplomacy: China, Taiwan show rare act of cooperation over ill bear
