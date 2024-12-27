NASA spacecraft makes closest-ever approach to sun by human-made object

Send this page to someone via email

NASA said on Friday that its Parker Solar Probe was “safe” and operating normally after successfully completing the closest-ever approach to the Sun by any human-made object.

The spacecraft passed 3.8 million miles (6.1 million km) from the solar surface on Dec. 24, flying into the sun’s outer atmosphere called the corona, on a mission to help scientists learn more about Earth’s closest star.

The agency said the operations team at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland received the signal, a beacon tone, from the probe just before midnight on Thursday.

The spacecraft is expected to send detailed telemetry data about its status on Jan. 1, NASA added.

Moving at up to 430,000 mph (692,000 kph), the spacecraft endured temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit (982 degrees Celsius), according to the NASA website.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 NASA probe travelling towards Sun set to break records: ‘Total ‘Yay, we did it’ moment’

“This close-up study of the Sun allows Parker Solar Probe to take measurements that help scientists better understand how material in this region gets heated to millions of degrees, trace the origin of the solar wind (a continuous flow of material escaping the Sun), and discover how energetic particles are accelerated to near light speed,” the agency added.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re rewriting the textbooks on how the Sun works with the data from this probe,” Dr. Joseph Westlake, NASA’s heliophysics director told Reuters.

“This mission was theorized in the Fifties,,” he said, adding that it is an “amazing achievement to create technologies that let us delve into our understanding of how the sun operates.”

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 and has been gradually circling closer towards the sun, using flybys of Venus to gravitationally pull it into a tighter orbit with the sun.

Story continues below advertisement

Westlake said the team is preparing for even more flybys in the extended mission phase, hoping to capture unique events.

–Reporting by Bipasha Dey, Shubham Kalia and Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kate Mayberry