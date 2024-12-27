Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LeBlanc, Joly to meet incoming Trump officials in Florida

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bolton warns Trump’s tariff threats are ‘highly likely’'
Bolton warns Trump’s tariff threats are ‘highly likely’
WATCH ABOVE: Bolton warns Trump's tariff threats are 'highly likely'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly are in Florida to meet with officials from president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

A statement from LeBlanc’s office says the duo travelled to Palm Beach, where they planned to use those talks to underscore “Canada’s efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration and the measures outlined in Canada’s Border Plan.”

Spokesman Jean-Sébastien Comeau says they will also emphasize the negative impacts of a potential 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, both in Canada and the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Canada commits $1.3B to tighten border security after Trump tariff threat'
Canada commits $1.3B to tighten border security after Trump tariff threat
Trending Now

Trump has threatened 25 per cent tariffs against Canada, prompting discussions at both the federal and provincial levels on the best way to deal with the incoming Trump government.

Story continues below advertisement

Since winning the presidential election in November, Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the “51st state” and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of Canada.

Comeau says the ministers “look forward to building on the discussions that took place when the prime minister met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month,” as well as a recent call the ministers held with Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices