Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Medical distress calls lead to 2 homicides in Colchester County, N.S.: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Two men have been charged with intimidation in southwestern Nova Scotia after police said they confronted a lobster buyer who went public about someone firing a bullet through his home on Saturday night. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged with intimidation in southwestern Nova Scotia after police said they confronted a lobster buyer who went public about someone firing a bullet through his home on Saturday night. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The deaths of two men in Colchester County, N.S., have been deemed homicides.

RCMP say a 25-year-old Pictou Landing First Nation man died on Dec. 21 and a 27-year-old man from Truro was reported dead the following day.

Investigators say the same two men checked into a hospital on Dec. 19 with serious injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police believe the victims were assaulted in Colchester County.

RCMP pronounced the 25-year-old dead after responding to a call for someone in medical distress at a home in Upper Onslow.

Trending Now

The following day at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of the 27-year-old in medical distress at a home in Truro, and he was also pronounced dead.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the deaths homicides on Monday.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices