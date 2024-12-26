Medical distress calls lead to 2 homicides in Colchester County, N.S.: RCMP

The deaths of two men in Colchester County, N.S., have been deemed homicides.
RCMP say a 25-year-old Pictou Landing First Nation man died on Dec. 21 and a 27-year-old man from Truro was reported dead the following day.
Investigators say the same two men checked into a hospital on Dec. 19 with serious injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.
Police believe the victims were assaulted in Colchester County.
RCMP pronounced the 25-year-old dead after responding to a call for someone in medical distress at a home in Upper Onslow.
The following day at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of the 27-year-old in medical distress at a home in Truro, and he was also pronounced dead.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the deaths homicides on Monday.
