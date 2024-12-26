Medical distress calls lead to 2 homicides in Colchester County, N.S.: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The deaths of two men in Colchester County, N.S., have been deemed homicides.

RCMP say a 25-year-old Pictou Landing First Nation man died on Dec. 21 and a 27-year-old man from Truro was reported dead the following day.

Investigators say the same two men checked into a hospital on Dec. 19 with serious injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police believe the victims were assaulted in Colchester County.

RCMP pronounced the 25-year-old dead after responding to a call for someone in medical distress at a home in Upper Onslow.

The following day at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of the 27-year-old in medical distress at a home in Truro, and he was also pronounced dead.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the deaths homicides on Monday.