Crime

Police in New Brunswick investigating woman’s sudden death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Saint John Police block Westfield Road which was covered with the flood waters of the St. John River in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
Saint John Police block Westfield Road which was covered with the flood waters of the St. John River in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating the sudden death of a 30-year-old woman.

The woman was found unconscious on the ground in the 600-block area of Lancaster Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the Saint John woman was severely injured and emergency first aid was administered at the scene.

She was later taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.

Investigators are urging witnesses or anyone in the area who may have video footage from the early hours of Tuesday to contact police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

