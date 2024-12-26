Police in New Brunswick investigating woman’s sudden death

See more sharing options

Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating the sudden death of a 30-year-old woman.

The woman was found unconscious on the ground in the 600-block area of Lancaster Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the Saint John woman was severely injured and emergency first aid was administered at the scene.

She was later taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.

Investigators are urging witnesses or anyone in the area who may have video footage from the early hours of Tuesday to contact police.