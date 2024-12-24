Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Edmonton educational assistants reject latest wage cap offer, strike impending

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 6:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Strike possible for Edmonton public education assistants'
Strike possible for Edmonton public education assistants
WATCH: Edmonton Public School District education assistants have voted against the latest wage increase offer from the disputes inquiry board. That means a strike could happen in the new year. Jaclyn Kucey has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Educational assistants who work in the Edmonton Public School District have voted 84 per cent in favour of rejecting the latest wage cap offer from the disputes inquiry board.

CUPE Local 3550, the union that represents EAs, says this means a strike could happen in the new year if they can’t reach a fair deal.

There is a bit of relief for parents going into the new year. Mandy Lamoureux, the president of CUPE Local 3550, confirmed with Global News that there will likely be educational assistants on staff for the first day of school when students return from Christmas break.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lamoureux said low staff, low retention and below-minimum-wage earnings have been the factors for bargaining since the two sides went to the table in 2020.

The disputes inquiry board offered a 2.75 per cent wage cap; the union wants a number closer to 30 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members are working two to three jobs, going to food banks, struggling to buy Christmas gifts to put under the Christmas tree. We think they deserve a livable wage, and so they are fighting hard for that,” Lamoureux said. “If we can’t come up with a fair deal, then a 72-hour notice will be served at some point in the next month or so.”

Trending Now

The Edmonton Public School Division sent out a letter to parents on Monday. The division said in a statement to Global News: “While the vote outcome is not what we hoped for, we respect the decision of CUPE Local 3550 members. We still remain committed to reaching an agreement without a work stoppage.”

It added that it has not received strike notice from the union.

Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of education of Alberta, said in a statement to Global News that “it is our hope that the union goes back to the bargaining table to work with EPSB, and recognizes the uncertainty this creates for families and students.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices