Hollywood A-listers support Blake Lively amid claims against Justin Baldoni

Many from Hollywood’s A-list are throwing their support behind Blake Lively in the wake of her misconduct claims against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The complaint, filed late last week with the California Civil Rights Department, accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

In the complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie.

Baldoni enlisted publicists and crisis managers in a “sophisticated, coordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan” meant to “bury” and “destroy” Lively if she went public with her on-set concerns, the complaint alleges.

View image in full screen Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of ‘It Ends with Us’ on Jan. 12, 2024 in Jersey City, N.J. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Baldoni’s legal team has said the allegations are “categorically false.”

In the wake of the revelations, Lively has received an outpouring of support from Hollywood friends, co-stars and famous faces.

Colleen Hoover, the author of the book that inspired and shares a title with the film, shared a post to her Instagram Story this week, calling Lively “nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met.”

“Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Hoover later added, “Blake’s ability to refuse to sit down and ‘be buried’ has been nothing short of inspiring.”

Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera, issued a joint statement supporting their friend, writing: “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

“Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding,” the actors added. “We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment.”

On Monday, Amber Heard — speaking out in response to Baldoni hiring the same PR crisis manager as her former husband, Johnny Depp — shared how she relates to what Lively allegedly experienced while working with Baldoni.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive,” Heard said in a statement to NBC News.

Filmmaker Paul Feig, who directed Lively in A Simple Favor, wrote on X: “She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this.”

I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this. https://t.co/K3vcWN3VfN

— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 23, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow also showed a subtle message of support for the actor, linking to Lively’s line of haircare on her Instagram Story, writing “Just added to my Christmas wish list” and adding a queen emoji alongside.

More accusations against Baldoni’s team

On Tuesday, Baldoni’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones, filed a lawsuit claiming she was ousted from representing Baldoni and his film studio over concerns Lively would go public with her accusations, according to The New York Times.

In her lawsuit, Jones claims her former employee, Jennifer Abel, was assigned to handle Baldoni’s publicity and Abel, in turn, hired crisis PR specialist Melissa Nathan to handle the emerging In Ends with Us feud.

Jones and Abel are the two publicists Lively is accusing of launching a smear campaign against her, and Jones claims the pair’s goal was “tearing down Jones’ reputation to take her clients and enrich themselves upon Abel’s planned departure from” Jones’ PR firm.

Jones’ lawsuits included text messages between Nathan and Abel. According to the New York Times, one, in which Nathan texts Abel, reads: “I know. And once you are gone — we will be on accounts together and make really good money and be happy.”

Major award rescinded

Baldoni suffered another major blow Monday after a women’s solidarity award given to the actor earlier this month was rescinded.

Vital Voices, a global non-profit that focuses on empowering women, gave Baldoni the award but announced this week that it was taking it back over his alleged “abhorrent conduct” that was “contrary to the values” held by the organization.

Baldoni’s podcast co-host Liz Plank also announced Monday that she would no longer be working at The Man Enough Podcast following the allegations.

“I’m writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform (Baldoni’s production company) Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting The Man Enough podcast.”

She thanked fans for “trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was.”

Baldoni has since been dropped by the talent agent WME. He’s disputed Lively’s claims, calling them “shameful” and a “desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film.”

View image in full screen Justin Baldoni attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Aug. 6, 2024 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Details of Lively’s complaint

Lively’s complaint lists 30 demands that she said Baldoni and others agreed to after their tense sit-down over her hostile work environment concerns.

Among them: “no more showing of nude videos or images of women” to Lively and others on set and no more discussions about pornography, sexual experiences or genitalia.

She also said Baldoni should not ask her trainer about her weight without her consent, should not press her about her religious beliefs and should make “no further mention of her dead father.”

An intimacy co-ordinator was also required to be on set whenever Lively shared a scene with Baldoni and he was barred from entering her trailer or the makeup trailer while she was undressed.

The demands also stipulated that there would be “no more improvising of kissing” scenes or adding of sex scenes to the film outside of the ones in the script Lively approved when she signed on.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively said in a statement to the Times. A representative for Lively referred The Associated Press to the New York Times report, in which Lively denied planting or spreading negative information about Baldoni or the studio.

—with files from The Associated Press