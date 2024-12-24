Menu

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP warn of suspected porch pirates on e-scooters

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Suspected porch pirates were caught on surveillance video riding through a Chilliwack neighborhood on e-scooters before stealing a package from this home.
Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP is warning residents to be aware of porch pirates operating this holiday season.

The suspected thieves were caught on surveillance video riding through a neighbourhood on e-scooters before stealing a package from a home’s porch.

Similar videos have since been posted online, showing what appears to be the same suspects taking multiple packages.

RCMP told Global News it received a call on Dec. 15, when two suspects were seen taking a delivery from a home in the Sardis area.

A concerned neighbour approached the suspects, who police said then returned the package without incident.

Police have not identified the suspects.

RCMP say no one should leave any packages outside for an extended period, use front door cameras if possible, make sure porch lights work and collaborate with your neighbours.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

