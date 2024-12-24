Chilliwack RCMP warn of suspected porch pirates on e-scooters

See more sharing options

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP is warning residents to be aware of porch pirates operating this holiday season.

The suspected thieves were caught on surveillance video riding through a neighbourhood on e-scooters before stealing a package from a home’s porch.

Similar videos have since been posted online, showing what appears to be the same suspects taking multiple packages.

RCMP told Global News it received a call on Dec. 15, when two suspects were seen taking a delivery from a home in the Sardis area.

A concerned neighbour approached the suspects, who police said then returned the package without incident.

Police have not identified the suspects.

RCMP say no one should leave any packages outside for an extended period, use front door cameras if possible, make sure porch lights work and collaborate with your neighbours.

