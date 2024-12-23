Menu

Traffic

Truck driver injured after he is pinned by load in New West stop

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
The driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. View image in full screen
The driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Global News
A truck driver is in hospital in critical condition on Monday after an incident in New Westminster.

Just before 11 a.m., a truck driver stopped at the light at Stewardson Way and 12th Street.

It appears the flatbed load of steel beams was not properly secured and the hard stop caused the load to shift forward, according to Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, pushing through the back of the driver’s cab and pinning him between the seat and the steering wheel.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one ambulance with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics and one supervisor responded to the incident.

One patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

New Westminster police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement are investigating what happened.

One lane of Stewardson Way is closed at this time.

