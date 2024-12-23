Truck driver injured after he is pinned by load in New West stop

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver is in hospital in critical condition on Monday after an incident in New Westminster.

Just before 11 a.m., a truck driver stopped at the light at Stewardson Way and 12th Street.

It appears the flatbed load of steel beams was not properly secured and the hard stop caused the load to shift forward, according to Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, pushing through the back of the driver’s cab and pinning him between the seat and the steering wheel.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one ambulance with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics and one supervisor responded to the incident.

One patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

New Westminster police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement are investigating what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

One lane of Stewardson Way is closed at this time.