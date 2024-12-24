TTC extends deadline for customers to use tickets, tokens

Send this page to someone via email

TTC customers will be able to use tickets, tokens and day passes heading into next year, the transit agency says.

After telling customers in October that Dec. 31 would be the last day those forms of payment would be accepted, the transit agency decided this month to extend it to June 1, 2025.

The TTC said in a Dec. 6 notice on its website it wanted to give customers more time to use up their remaining tickets, tokens and day passes, as refunds, exchanges or credits would not be provided afterwards.

The changes are being made as part of the TTC’s ongoing fare modernization, which began in 2019 when the TTC stopped selling them in subway stations.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Customers have since embraced the tap-and-ride convenience of Presto fares, including Presto cards, Presto tickets, Presto in mobile wallets, and debit and credit card payments,” the transit agency said in October.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, fewer than one per cent of customers pay with legacy fares to ride the TTC.”

1:24 Doug Ford announces ‘One Fare program’ between GO transit, TTC

TTC tokens were introduced in 1954 when Canada’s first subway system began serving Torontonians. The last of the iconic TTC tokens were sold by third-party retailers in March 2023, marking the end of an era.

Starting June 1, 2025, the TTC will only accept fares paid using a physical or digital Presto card, Presto Ticket, debit or credit card, including those stored in an Apple or Google Wallet.

Cash payments will still be accepted in station fare boxes, and, on buses and streetcars. Customers can also use cash to purchase Presto cards and tickets from fare vending machines in subway stations.