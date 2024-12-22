Menu

Canada

CN Railway workers ratify new agreement, averting strike action

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 22, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Unifor said on Sunday that its members at Canadian National Railway CNR.TO have ratified a new four-year collective agreement, averting a potential strike action.

Unifor, which represents more than 3,000 members at the railroad’s Council 4000 and Local 100 committees, said the agreement includes improvements to wages and benefits as well as job protections for members working in CN terminals and headquarters across Canada.

The railroad earlier this month had reached a new tentative four-year collective agreement with the union.

“This agreement secures important gains that reflect the critical contributions of Unifor members to CN’s operations,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement.

CN did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The ratification comes after Unifor members last month authorized a strike action if the parties failed to reach an agreement by Jan. 1.

The union had initiated negotiations with CN Rail in September, with bargaining priorities that included higher wages, addressing concerns about the pension plan and job security for its members.

Canada, the world’s second-largest country by area, relies heavily on trains to transport a wide range of commodities and goods.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

© 2024 Reuters

