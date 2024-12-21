Oysters recalled in 3 Canadian provinces over norovirus concerns 

Send this page to someone via email

Certain oysters have been recalled in three Canadian provinces following a suspected outbreak of norovirus in British Columbia that left dozens of people sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall on Saturday for several lots of Fanny Bay, Sunseeker and Cloudy Bay oysters sold by Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC.

The recall covers Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination,” the CFIA said.

According to the recall, most of the affected oysters were harvested and processed in early December, although some may have been harvested as early as Nov. 27.

The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to additional products being recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians are being urged not to consume the recalled oysters and to discard or return them to the location where they were bought.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those who become sick after eating the recalled oysters should seek medical attention.

2:04 Multiple people sickened after eating raw B.C. oysters

The recall comes after dozens of people in B.C. recently fell ill after eating raw oysters.

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday posted a warning that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18, 64 cases of a “norovirus-like” gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in the province after people ate raw oysters from restaurants and local retailers.

Some people went to emergency departments with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting or stomach pain, but there have been no hospital admissions reported, health authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Noroviruses are a group of viruses that cause stomach issues like diarrhea and vomiting. They spread easily through contact with infected people’s stool or vomit.

Some foods can also get contaminated right from the start — like oysters, which can pick up the virus from sewage in the water before they’re harvested, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Norovirus symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure but can take 24 to 48 hours to develop, the CFIA said.

The agency says while most people who contract the virus recover within a couple of days, some severe cases may require hospitalization and intravenous injections.

–with files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield and The Canadian Press