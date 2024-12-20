‘Come together and celebrate’: Winnipeg shelters offer holiday gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

The familiar smells of stuffing, potatoes, turkey and sweets mingle with soft choir carols, wafting on warm dining hall air.

It’s a holiday experience most take for granted, but those at Siloam Mission’s Christmas lunch on Friday may not have experienced otherwise.

A volunteer at Siloam Mission gets a plate of Christmas lunch from the kitchen to serve someone in need.

Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, CEO of the organization, said more than 700 people were expected to come through Siloam’s doors to partake in the festive feast, meant to serve vulnerable people in the community.

A Hutterite choir sings Christmas carols at Siloam Mission's Christmas lunch on Dec. 20, 2024.

But it’s not just about what’s on their plates, or filling their ears.

“I think what’s just really crucial, is that… homelessness is not easy. It really comes from a trauma, and it itself is a trauma. So to have a moment to, you know, relax, to be served at the table (is good),” she said.

Volunteers at Siloam Mission work in an assembly line, preparing a Christmas lunch for vulnerable people.

Just down the way on Disraeli at N’Dinawemak–Our Relatives’ Place, another local shelter, there was a holiday gathering and donation drive in the crisp, white winter.

People gather outside N'Dinawemak on Dec. 20, 2024 for a holiday gathering and donation drive.

Its executive director, Frank Parkes, hopes it will fill a growing demand during a time of goodwill.

“We saw almost 13,000 sign-ins in November. That number is going to rise in December by a substantial amount. And sadly, we had to turn away over 3,000 people because we reached capacity,” Parkes said.

Hundreds are expected to contribute and come away with items to help survive the elements — like winter jackets, mittens, scarves and the like — and partake in glad tidings.

Some donations stacked on a table outside N'Dinawemak on Dec. 20, 2024.

“It’s really important that we take the time to do this and that we have the different community groups come together and celebrate in a way that our relatives can really appreciate,” Parkes said.

“But also, it’s important to raise awareness within the broader community of Winnipeg to… (share) who our relatives are, who they really are, and how we can best support them.”

Santa visits those eating a Christmas lunch at N'Dinawemak on Dec. 20, 2024.

“Relatives are the ones that are in the shelter network and in the camps. And we call them relatives because everybody knows somebody that has struggled with homelessness or mental illness or addictions,” he said.

“So they are relatives because… they’re that close to us. We need to raise that level of awareness within the community that they really do need help.”

While it’s the time of year when many look to the needs of others, both organization encourage supporting, and showing kindness, to vulnerable people through all seasons.

N'Dinawemak wishes it's patrons, donors, and partners happy holidays at its holiday gathering and donation drive on Dec. 20, 2024.

“People experiencing homelessness have been through enough and we as a society need to be supporting them to come out the other side of that as opposed to offering judgment or stigma,” Blaikie Whitecloud said.

“We’re all so aware of the needs of others around this time. However, that need never goes away,” Parkes said.