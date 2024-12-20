Menu

Canada

Stampeders re-sign receiver Jalen Philpot to 2-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions Amir Siddiqi (93) tackles Calgary Stampeders Jalen Philpot (85) during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 21, 2024. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions Amir Siddiqi (93) tackles Calgary Stampeders Jalen Philpot (85) during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot to a two-year contract, the CFL club announced Friday.

Philpot had been scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 24-year-old from Delta, B.C., had 66 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns as well as 15 carries for 115 yards over 18 games with the Stampeders in 2024 after missing the entire previous season with a hamstring tear.

A first-round pick in 2022, Philpot has 89 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns over 32 regular-season games with Calgary.

He has also put up 217 career rushing yards and 573 kickoff-return yards.

Before turning pro, Philpot had 113 receptions for 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games with the University of Calgary and helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.

“A key to our growth as a team will be the continued development of our talented young players and Jalen definitely fits that description,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release.

“We’re glad to bring him back and look forward to watching him take the next step in his career progression.”

Also Friday, the Stampeders signed American offensive lineman D’Antne Demery to a two-year contract.

Demery played 13 games, all starts, at left tackle in 2024 and was part of an offensive line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

