Preliminary inquiry on Stronach sex assault charges set for spring in Toronto

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled in billionaire businessman Frank Stronach’s Toronto sexual assault case to determine whether two of the charges against him should proceed to trial.

The inquiry has been set for five days next spring beginning April 11, ahead of a jury trial.

The founder of auto parts giant Magna is facing separate charges in York Region after the case was split into two proceedings earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Peel Regional Police charged Stronach with 18 counts, including sexual assault and indecent assault, involving 13 complainants across Ontario.

The preliminary inquiry in Toronto will hear evidence on two counts related to allegations dating back to the early 1980s.

Stronach, 92, has denied all allegations against him.