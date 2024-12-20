Menu

Crime

B.C. First Nation offers reward in death of hit-and-run victim

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Nanaimo RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run
A Vancouver Island First Nation is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit and run.

Charles Tommy, a 21-year-old member of Snuneymuxw First Nation, was killed on Oct. 24 at approximately 7 p.m. on Harmac Road immediately east of the Cedar Road Bridge.

Nanaimo RCMP said it appears that Tommy was struck by an unidentified vehicle, which did not remain at the scene. Witnesses reported to police that they saw Tommy both standing on the shoulder and lying in the roadway before he was struck or run over.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation is offering a reward of $3,500 for tips that directly lead to an arrest.

Nanaimo RCMP said the driver of the vehicle may not have known they had struck a person.

At the time of his death, Tommy’s family shared that he was the loving father of a seven-month-old son and was known for his sense of humour, which earned him the nickname Chuckles.

He also loved fishing and would share his catch with elders in the community.

Tommy was also his parents’ eldest child and only son.

If anyone has any information, they can contact Nanaimo RCMP or Kate Good at the Snuneymuxw First Nation at 250-619-7703.

The police file number is 2024-34953.

