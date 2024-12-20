Menu

Headline link
Canada

Toronto cancer hospital reaching capacity, will expand to new building

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
A Toronto hospital network says its cancer care services have reached capacity and it is expanding to a 15-storey building to handle more patients.

University Health Network (UHN) says it purchased the building at the southwest corner of University Avenue and Elm Street for just over $79 million to expand cancer care at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto General Hospital.

UHN President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kevin Smith says he hopes to increase outpatient volume by 20 per cent and add 10 to 20 new inpatient beds to their current count of 160.

Smith says the plan is to consolidate hospital services at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and dedicate the new building to doctors’ offices, research and classrooms for health care learners.

Dr. Keith Stewart, director of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, says he hopes to see clinical research and cancer mental health programs start moving in within months.

Stewart says the hospital has been close to full capacity since the pandemic ended with more than 19,000 new patients a year.

He says the new building may also include a prostate cancer centre, mental health services, an early cancer detection program and digital intelligence team focused on data analytics and artificial intelligence.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

