Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta’s energy and environment ministers to hold news conference about foothills coal mining

By Staff Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains. A section of the eastern slopes south west of Longview, Alta., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A section of the eastern slopes south west of Longview, Alta., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning in which two cabinet ministers are expected to “share information on the future of coal mining in the foothills.”

Energy Minister Brian Jean and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz are scheduled to speak at the news conference, which is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. local time at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News plans to livestream the news conference. You can view the livestream at the top of this article.

Click to play video: 'Crowsnest Pass residents support new coal mine despite environmental harms'
Crowsnest Pass residents support new coal mine despite environmental harms
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices