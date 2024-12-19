Brothers spend decades probing mystery, curse of lost B.C. gold mine

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of North America’s most famous lost treasures.

“Some people say it’s up in the high country at 7,000 feet, other people say it’s in the lower country,” said Brian Antonson co-author of Slumach’s Gold: In Search of a Legend.

“The best campfire story ever,” said co-author Rick Antonson.

The two brothers were just kids when they got hooked on the tale of a lost British Columbia gold mine.

“The legend is Slumach, in the late 1880s, threw gold nuggets the size of walnuts around the saloons of New Westminster,” Brian said.

“When Slumach was tried and hanged for the murder of Louis Bee in early 1891, on the gallows, he said ‘When I die, mine dies.’ He had said this as a curse to protect the mine,” added Rick.

Along with Mary Trainer, they published their first book on Slumach’s gold in 1972. They’ve now just released their third edition.

“Supposedly it’s in a creek. Supposedly it’s in a pond in a creek,” said Brian.

The television show Deadman’s Curse follows the latest hunt for the gold mine in the area where it’s suspected to remain hidden.

“What’s called Slumach Country. The Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows out to Mission, Harrison Lake area,” said Rick.

“It’s described as some of the most rugged territory in all of B.C.,” said Brian. “It’s sparked the interest of literally thousands of people. There are people who have gone missing and died.”

“It’s absolutely captivating, and then accent all that with a curse,” said Rick.

More than 130 years later, the search continues.

“There’s a legend, there’s a curse and the possibility there’s gold,” Rick said.

“Absolutely this is going to keep going.”