Crime

Inmate dead after fight at Edmonton Remand Centre, charges pending

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
A file photo of the Edmonton Remand Centre. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Edmonton Remand Centre. Fletcher Kent, Global News
A fight between two inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre resulted in one of them dying and now charges are pending in the homicide investigation.

Police were called to the jail just after 3 p.m. Wednesday after a fight broke out between two inmates.

The Edmonton Police Service said it was reported that a 26-year-old man suffered injuries during an altercation at the remand. He was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy done Thursday morning found Nathaniel Burchant, 26, died as a result of a blunt head injury and the manner of death is a homicide.

It’s not known what he was in jail for.

The force’s institutional investigation unit has since taken over the investigation, with assistance from homicide detectives.

The male suspect remains in custody and police said charges are pending following the conclusion of the investigation.

