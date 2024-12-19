Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Canada sees decline in greenhouse gas emissions, but missing target: report

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 6:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for Canada to take climate action'
Calls for Canada to take climate action
Pacific Nations are among the most vulnerable to extreme weather fueled by climate change, while only contributing to 0.03 per cent of total GHG emissions. Global's Megan King went to Fiji with the help of the Gordon Sinclair Foundation to hear from community leaders who are calling on developed countries – like Canada – to do better – Dec 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the first time since the pandemic, Canada had a year-over-year decline in its greenhouse gas emissions — though it is still a long way off its 2030 target.

A preliminary emissions report Thursday from the federal government shows greenhouse gases emitted in 2023 fell by six million tonnes compared to 2022, the equivalent to what about 1.4 million passenger vehicles emit over the course of a year.

Under the Paris climate agreement, Canada committed to reducing its emissions by 2030 to 40 to 45 per cent less than what they were in 2005.

The latest figures show as of 2023 they were down 8.5 per cent.

In an unusual move, the government released an early summary of its national inventory report today amid growing criticism on its climate record.

Story continues below advertisement

The report is a snapshot of a country’s annual greenhouse gas emissions which Canada normally publishes in April when it has to submit it to the United Nations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said the report confirms the government’s plan is working.

“Thanks to the work of Canadians from every region of this country, we are succeeding in cutting pollution to the lowest level in over 27 years (excluding pandemic years), while our economy is growing,” Guilbeault said in a news release.

“We are doing that by supporting the industries that are creating jobs for Canadians, alongside measures that help Canadians with cost-savings in their daily lives.”

Click to play video: '2024 will be hottest year on record: EU climate agency'
2024 will be hottest year on record: EU climate agency
Trending Now

The report shows emissions in 2023 fell to 694 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — the same levels as they were in 2021 when much of the country was still under COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The report revised previous year’s numbers, a normal process that happens as science finds more accurate ways to measure pollution. With those revisions, Canada’s new 2030 target is to have emissions be no more than 455 million tonnes to reach its 2030 target.

“The carbon pricing has been working to slightly cut into emissions,” Green party Leader Elizabeth May told The Canadian Press.

“So this is the first time we can actually track that a policy instrument is actually reducing emissions. But it’s so far off what’s required that, while encouraging, it’s far short of what’s necessary.”

The report showed a small increase in emissions in 2023 from transportation sources, offset by decreases in the oil and gas sector, agriculture and emissions from buildings.

A report last month from federal Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Canada is still not on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.

The report did not factor Canada’s draft regulations on oil and gas, which were published two days before DeMarco’s report came out, though those regulations only come into force in 2026 after the next federal election.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices