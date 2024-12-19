RJ Barrett out for Raptors vs. Nets

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett will miss tonight’s Toronto Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., is out with an illness.

Backup guard Davion Mitchell is questionable with a right shoulder strain.

Barrett has been the backbone of the Raptors lineup as they grapple with a rash of injuries.

He is averaging 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.

Barrett has a 30.2 usage percentage, meaning that he’s involved in nearly a third of Toronto’s plays when he’s on the court.

Mitchell is averaging 6.7 points, five assists and 2.3 rebounds off the bench.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.