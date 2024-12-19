SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

RJ Barrett out for Raptors vs. Nets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett will miss tonight’s Toronto Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., is out with an illness.

Backup guard Davion Mitchell is questionable with a right shoulder strain.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

Barrett has been the backbone of the Raptors lineup as they grapple with a rash of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He is averaging 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Barrett has a 30.2 usage percentage, meaning that he’s involved in nearly a third of Toronto’s plays when he’s on the court.

Trending Now

Mitchell is averaging 6.7 points, five assists and 2.3 rebounds off the bench.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices