Green Line report says elevated track through downtown Calgary needs study

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary claims provincial Green Line alignment will cost $1.3B more than anticipated'
City of Calgary claims provincial Green Line alignment will cost $1.3B more than anticipated
The City of Calgary claims the cost of the province's proposed alignment for the Green Line LRT project is $7.5 billion, higher than the previously suggested budget of $6.2 billion. Adam MacVicar reports.
A report on the Alberta government’s proposed alignment for Calgary’s Green Line light-rail transit project says noise, ease of construction and impact to existing properties need to be studied further if the city moves forward.

The report was initially kept confidential by Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen over concerns about bidding integrity, but a partially redacted version has been publicly released.

The province commissioned the report in September after it pulled its funding commitment over costs and a plan to have trains tunnel through downtown.

The report says “high-level” impacts of an elevated track were considered, and the city would needs to study those in greater detail.

Click to play video: 'Province announces proposed alignment for Calgary’s Green Line with no downtown tunnel'
Province announces proposed alignment for Calgary’s Green Line with no downtown tunnel

Premier Danielle Smith has said council needs to make a decision by early January on whether the city will spend billions of dollars on the new alignment.

The city also needs an approved plan by the end of March or it will lose the federal government’s $1.5 billion commitment to the project.

The alternative alignment for Calgary's Green Line project, proposed by the Alberta government, includes a Grand Central Station near the city's new events centre. View image in full screen
The alternative alignment for Calgary’s Green Line project, proposed by the Alberta government, includes a Grand Central Station near the city’s new events centre. AECOM

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

