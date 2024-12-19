Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police respond to train derailment on north side

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 2:33 pm
1 min read
A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Regina's northwest. View image in full screen
A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Regina's northwest. Courtesy of Regina police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina police had a busy lunch hour after a train derailment in the northwest area of the city Thursday.

Police say there were no injuries.

Regina police respond to train derailment on north side - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Regina police

While emergency crews assessed the situation, major roadways were closed, including 1st Avenue North to Mikkelson Drive and Dorothy Street crossing between Read Avenue and Fulton Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update around 1 p.m., police said roadblocks had been lifted and all traffic had resumed in the area.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a social media post, the RPS said CPKC police were also at the scene.

Regina police respond to train derailment on north side - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Regina police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices