Regina police respond to train derailment on north side

Regina police had a busy lunch hour after a train derailment in the northwest area of the city Thursday.

Police say there were no injuries.

While emergency crews assessed the situation, major roadways were closed, including 1st Avenue North to Mikkelson Drive and Dorothy Street crossing between Read Avenue and Fulton Drive.

In an update around 1 p.m., police said roadblocks had been lifted and all traffic had resumed in the area.

In a social media post, the RPS said CPKC police were also at the scene.