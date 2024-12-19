Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Alberta family doctor compensation model to be unveiled

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Danielle Smith, Health Minister LaGrange and Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan speak about family doctor compensation model.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange are set to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a new compensation model for family doctors.

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan will also be answering questions.

Global News will livestream the 1:30 p.m. news conference in the video player above.

Last December, LaGrange committed to creating and implementing the Physician Comprehensive Care Model or PCCM by fall 2024. In April, the province, along with the Alberta Medical Association, started developing it.

A framework for the new contract agreed to back in the spring will see Alberta expand on its fee-for-service compensation model for family physicians and introduce funding that is based on clinic size and capacity, as well as compensation for administrative work done outside of patient visits.

Click to play video: 'High River faces doctor shortage amid uncertainty over physician compensation from province'
High River faces doctor shortage amid uncertainty over physician compensation from province

While not all of Alberta’s roughly 5,000 family doctors are expected to switch from the fee-for-service payment plan, earlier this year LaGrange said she thought a “good portion” will make the change.

Story continues below advertisement

A report last spring from the Canadian Institute for Health Information found the number of family physicians per 100,000 people in Alberta has been declining since 2017, from 130 to 119.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In October, the province also came out with a new compensation deal for medical residents that includes wage increases of three per cent in each of the first two years, and two per cent in each of the last two years.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices