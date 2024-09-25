Alberta health minister says more work to do on doctor pay deal

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says there’s more work to be done before a new compensation contract for Alberta’s doctors is finalized.

LaGrange says she has to make sure the new deal, which was agreed to in part this past April, is sustainable.

She says doctor compensation under the existing contract over the past few years has risen quicker than inflation and population growth and is currently over budget this year.

The group representing Alberta’s doctors have said the government is dragging its feet in implementing the new deal and putting patients’ lives at risk in the process.

LaGrange says while Alberta Medical Association officials are correct in saying the provincial Treasury Board still needs to approve the new contract, she’s still reviewing a pay rate assessment.

She says the government is still on track to implement the new deal this fall.

