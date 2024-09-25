Menu

Health

Alberta health minister says more work to do on doctor pay deal

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fears of health-care collapse from delay in pay deal for Alberta doctors'
Fears of health-care collapse from delay in pay deal for Alberta doctors
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 23, 2024) The Alberta Medical Association is warning the health-care system is on the verge of collapse and more than half of the doctors it surveyed are thinking about leaving the province. In order to stabilize the system, the AMA says the government needs to move faster on a new doctor payment plan. Lisa MacGregor reports.
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says there’s more work to be done before a new compensation contract for Alberta’s doctors is finalized.

LaGrange says she has to make sure the new deal, which was agreed to in part this past April, is sustainable.

She says doctor compensation under the existing contract over the past few years has risen quicker than inflation and population growth and is currently over budget this year.

The group representing Alberta’s doctors have said the government is dragging its feet in implementing the new deal and putting patients’ lives at risk in the process.

LaGrange says while Alberta Medical Association officials are correct in saying the provincial Treasury Board still needs to approve the new contract, she’s still reviewing a pay rate assessment.

She says the government is still on track to implement the new deal this fall.

Click to play video: 'Alberta doctors waiting for new provincial care model'
Alberta doctors waiting for new provincial care model
© 2024 The Canadian Press

