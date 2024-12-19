Menu

Crime

5 youths now charged in connection with Kelowna swarming attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
3 teens arrested in swarming attack on Kelowna girl
Kelowna RCMP say three teens have been arrested in connection with the brutal swarming of a 13-year-old girl last Friday. As Victoria Femia reports, the attack is bringing up bad memories for another family, who moved away from the Okanagan after their daughter was hurt in a similar attack. – Oct 2, 2024
WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Five youths have now been charged in connection with a swarming attack that happened on Sept. 27 in Kelowna, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service said the five youths, who cannot be identified due to their ages, appeared in the Kelowna court on Dec. 18.

The next court appearance for two of the young people is Friday at 2 p.m.

All five youths have a court appearance scheduled on Jan. 16, 2025.

Disturbing Kelowna teen swarming attack caught on camera
In a video, obtained by Global News, the 13-year-old victim is swarmed and beaten unconscious. Young people standing around are yelling and filming the attack. When the girl was unconscious on the ground, some of the youths scooped dirt onto her head while she lay there.

The girl’s father previously confirmed to Global News that his daughter is recovering but it is a long process.

