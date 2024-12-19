5 youths now charged in connection with Kelowna swarming attack

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Five youths have now been charged in connection with a swarming attack that happened on Sept. 27 in Kelowna, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service said the five youths, who cannot be identified due to their ages, appeared in the Kelowna court on Dec. 18.

The next court appearance for two of the young people is Friday at 2 p.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All five youths have a court appearance scheduled on Jan. 16, 2025.

2:14 Disturbing Kelowna teen swarming attack caught on camera

In a video, obtained by Global News, the 13-year-old victim is swarmed and beaten unconscious. Young people standing around are yelling and filming the attack. When the girl was unconscious on the ground, some of the youths scooped dirt onto her head while she lay there.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl’s father previously confirmed to Global News that his daughter is recovering but it is a long process.