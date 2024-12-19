Quebec professor charged for stealing scholarship money intended for foreign students

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec anticorruption police have arrested a former university professor for allegedly defrauding and extorting foreign students.

Police say René Wamkeue used schemes to steal scholarship money that was intended for the foreign master’s and doctoral students he supervised.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news release, the anticorruption unit known as UPAC says Wamkeue is facing charges of fraud, extortion and secret commissions.

Police say Wamkeue worked from 2010 to 2017 as an engineering professor at Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, about 500 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Wamkeue was released on a promise to appear at a courthouse in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., in February.

The university was not immediately available for comment.