Crime

Quebec professor charged for stealing scholarship money intended for foreign students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal on September 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal on September 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Quebec anticorruption police have arrested a former university professor for allegedly defrauding and extorting foreign students.

Police say René Wamkeue used schemes to steal scholarship money that was intended for the foreign master’s and doctoral students he supervised.

In a news release, the anticorruption unit known as UPAC says Wamkeue is facing charges of fraud, extortion and secret commissions.

Police say Wamkeue worked from 2010 to 2017 as an engineering professor at Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, about 500 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Wamkeue was released on a promise to appear at a courthouse in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., in February.

The university was not immediately available for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

