Man found with gunshot wound in Vancouver’s DTES

Vancouver police are trying to determine how a man ended up with a gunshot wound in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday night.

The man was found near East Hastings and Main streets just before 6 p.m.

However, it is not known when or where the man was shot.

Police investigators were on the scene for hours on Wednesday and yellow crime scene tape was up a few blocks west of the intersection as investigators looked for evidence.

Police said the man will survive and there are no details on any suspects at this time.