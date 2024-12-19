Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with gunshot wound in Vancouver’s DTES

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate after man found with gunshot wound in DTES'
Vancouver police investigate after man found with gunshot wound in DTES
Crime scene tape was up in Vancouver's DTES on Wednesday night after a man was found with a gunshot wound. When or where he was shot is unclear.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are trying to determine how a man ended up with a gunshot wound in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday night.

The man was found near East Hastings and Main streets just before 6 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, it is not known when or where the man was shot.

Police investigators were on the scene for hours on Wednesday and yellow crime scene tape was up a few blocks west of the intersection as investigators looked for evidence.

Trending Now

Police said the man will survive and there are no details on any suspects at this time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices