Politics

Alberta NDP’s Rob Miyashiro wins Lethbridge-West byelection: unofficial results

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 8:40 am
2 min read
Rob Miyashiro has been elected as the Lethbridge-West MLA. View image in full screen
Rob Miyashiro has been elected as the Lethbridge-West MLA. Justin Sibbet/Global News
The New Democrats have come out on top in a byelection in the Alberta riding of Lethbridge-West.

Unofficial results posted on the Elections Alberta website reveal there were 7,239 votes for the NDP’s Rob Miyashiro and 6,089 for the United Conservatives’ John Middleton-Hope after 100 per cent of voting stations reported their counts. Alberta Party candidate Layton Veverka received 233 votes.

The byelection marked the second time in as many years that Miyashiro battled for a seat in the legislature, having lost to United Conservative Conservative Nathan Neudorf in the 2023 general election.

Miyashiro, the current executive director of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization, says he will be resigning from his position now that he will have a seat in the legislature.

Miyashiro spoke highly of his opponent, acknowledging that anyone who enters politics deserves a pat on the back.

“It’s a difficult thing to do,” he said. “You’re in the public eye and you’re taking all the shots, so good on him and his team running a good campaign.”

The byelection marked the first time ballots were cast for a legislative seat since Naheed Nenshi became the leader of the Alberta NDP. He said his party’s victory sends a message to the government that people want change.

“Obviously, this is a wonderful, wonderful result,” he said.

“The UCP tried everything to win this election. They spent untold amounts of money on negative advertising. They actually selected a great candidate. They sent cabinet ministers and the premier down to make empty promises.”

Miyashiro said he will not let his voters down.

“The people of Lethbridge-West really are sending a message to our government that what they’re doing isn’t good enough,” he said.

The legislature seat was left vacant after New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips resigned on July 1.

The official byelection results will be released on Dec. 28.

