Lethbridge-West candidates campaign ahead of Dec. 18 byelection

All three candidates in Lethbridge-West are ramping up efforts to ensure voters hit the polls in the Alberta riding’s upcoming byelection despite the ongoing postal strike.

The race to the Dec. 18 vote is heating up, even if the weather is cold. There are three candidates on the ballot, according to Elections Alberta, and all three are urging voters to get out and cast their ballots.

“We want our supporters to vote as early as possible so they don’t have to wait until the last minute,” said NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro.

UCP candidate John Middleton-Hope echoed that sentiment. “We absolutely want to ensure and encourage people to get out and vote.”

Alberta Party candidate Layton Veverka it’s more about awareness. “We’ll go out, put some signs out, let people know there is a third option out there.”

The timing of the election, according to NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, means fewer ballots could be cast.

“(The UCP is) hoping that people will be too busy, students will be gone and they really want a low voter turnout.”

Middleton-Hope, however, says that’s a hypocritical statement because a recent winter byelection had a historic turnout.

“The New Democrats, as you well know, called an election back in 2017 on the 14th of December. How’s that any different?”

That election was the Calgary-Lougheed byelection in which former premier Jason Kenney won his seat. This, according to Nenshi, was the reason the voter turnout was high in 2017.

Another concern brought up by the NDP in recent days is the ongoing Canada Post strike and how it might affect the election.

“Because of the postal strike, you will not be receiving a card like you normally do. Don’t worry, you don’t need the card,” Nenshi said.

Elections Alberta has put forward several measures to ensure voting information still reaches everyone. This includes advertisements on traditional media platforms, social media and flyers.

Despite all this, the candidates say they’re hearing what people are worried about.

“I did sit down with a few people. They invited me into their home, we had a good discussion about today’s economics,” Veverka said.

Because the Alberta Party has fewer resources than the front-running parties, Veverka says door-knocking hasn’t been as easy for him. The other candidates say they’ve knocked on thousands of doors.

Miyashirso said the top issues for voters he is speaking to are healthcare, affordability, CPP and education. “There are some other things thrown in there, obviously, like the environment and coal mining, but those are the four things,” he said.

Middleton-Hope reports similar concerns across the constituency.

“I hear very clearly, very loud and clear what the issues are. It’s public safety, it’s affordability, it’s healthcare, it’s education. Those are the issues that are most important to people whether they are Conservatives or even whether they’re New Democrats.”

While the candidates are divided during the campaign, Middleton-Hope says he will be a voice for all people should he find his way into the legislature.

“When I win this election, I’m not only representing the Conservatives, I’m representing all of the citizens of west Lethbridge. That includes the New Democrats and I will continue to work with them so that we can ensure that the message is very clear to the Government of Alberta about the needs that we have for the citizens of Lethbridge.”

However, Nenshi says Middleton-Hope would be a minor player for the current government, if he gets elected at all.

“If a backbencher who will be relegated to the very, very dark back benches of the government is what people of Lethbridge want, then that says to the government, ‘everything’s fine, don’t focus on Lethbridge, don’t give Lethbridge anything.’ Certainly, that is not something I’ve heard at any doors,” Nenshi said.

A forum will be hosted at the Lethbridge Public Library Main Branch on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in the theatre gallery. The library confirms all three candidates were invited, though Veverka is unable to attend.

“I’m not a full-time politician. I’m a working-class, blue-collar person that needs to do a job and support his family.”

The Alberta Liberal Party says it will not be fielding a candidate during this byelection.