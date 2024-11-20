Lethbridge-West byelection called to fill vacancy from NDP resignation

A provincial byelection has been called for the southern Alberta riding of Lethbridge-West, which has been without a representative since the summer.
Former NDP MLA Shannon Phillips held the seat since 2015 until she resigned in June.
Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has been urging Premier Danielle Smith to call the byelection for weeks as both parties have had candidates in place since September.
Running for the governing United Conservative Party is John Middleton-Hope, a sitting Lethbridge city councillor and former police chief.
The NDP has put forward Rob Miyashiro, who served on city council from 2013 to 2021 and ran in last year’s provincial election but lost to Nathan Neudorf, who’s now the affordability and utilities minister.
The byelection is scheduled for Dec. 18.
