Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Lethbridge-West byelection called to fill vacancy from NDP resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA'
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA
WATCH: NDP MLA Shannon Phillips steps down after nine years of representing Lethbridge-West. – Jun 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A provincial byelection has been called for the southern Alberta riding of Lethbridge-West, which has been without a representative since the summer.

Former NDP MLA Shannon Phillips held the seat since 2015 until she resigned in June.

Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has been urging Premier Danielle Smith to call the byelection for weeks as both parties have had candidates in place since September.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Running for the governing United Conservative Party is John Middleton-Hope, a sitting Lethbridge city councillor and former police chief.

The NDP has put forward Rob Miyashiro, who served on city council from 2013 to 2021 and ran in last year’s provincial election but lost to Nathan Neudorf, who’s now the affordability and utilities minister.

The byelection is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Non-incumbent candidates fight for recognition in Alberta election'
Non-incumbent candidates fight for recognition in Alberta election
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices