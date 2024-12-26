Calgary mom creates ‘supportive little buddies’ for families navigating trauma

See more sharing options

In the lead-up to the New Year, a Calgary family is encouraging connection.

Cherie Fernando unleashed a new line of ‘supportive little buddies’ hoping to help other families navigating trauma.

It comes four years after Fernando began her own journey, processing a difficult diagnosis for her 10-year-old daughter.

In the video above, Sarah Offin explores how the carefully designed stuffed animals are intended to help both kids and parents process difficult emotions.