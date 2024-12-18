Surge of pedestrian crashes has Kelowna RCMP warning people to be careful

Send this page to someone via email

A surge in pedestrian-involved crashes across B.C., including the Okanagan, has RCMP warning both pedestrians and motorists to be extra careful.

“We have received quite a few reports of collisions with pedestrians recently,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock.

This past Monday evening, a woman was struck and killed in the 3600-block of Highway 97 near Reid’s Corner in Kelowna.

On Tuesday night, a person was struck along Harvey Avenue near the city’s downtown. It’s believed they were not seriously hurt.

Last Friday evening, a young woman was hit in a crosswalk near the Delta Grand Hotel.

According to the online fundraiser GoFundMe, she sustained a serious traumatic brain injury.

And on Dec.10, the head coach of the Okanagan Sun Football team was injured and required surgery after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in the Glenmore area.

“This could be due to the weather, ” said Pollock. “We have seen that change. We have fog, rain, snow coming our way and these collisions seem to be happening in the dark, so during those darkness times where visibility is more limited.”

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) confirmed that 42 per cent of all accidents involving pedestrians in the province happen between October and January with December being particularly bad.

“We see about 338 crashes involving pedestrians just in the month of December alone,” said Karen Klein, ICBC’s safety coordinator.

The Crown corporation urges people to take steps to avoid becoming a victim, saying being visible is key.

“It’s really important to wear something reflective, whether it is hanging a reflector over your jacket, walking with a flashlight or even using the backlight on your phone, ” Klein said. “All those little things will make you more visible to drivers.”

ICBC also says to always be careful at intersections, as 80 per cent of pedestrian-involved crashes happen in and around intersections.

It added to always use crosswalks and not jaywalk, make eye contact with drivers and remove headphones.

And there’s one other tip police say is critical.

“Don’t text and walk,” said Pollock. “Texting and walking and not paying attention to your surroundings can also play a factor.”

Drivers are also being urged to slow down and scan the road carefully to increase everyone’s safety.