Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary creates milestone masterpiece

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted December 27, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quilted masterpiece created by Calgary artists'
Quilted masterpiece created by Calgary artists
WATCH: The Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary has created a local masterpiece to mark its 40th anniversary. As Sarah Offin reports, the "40-Mile Coat" was handmade using materials sourced within 40 miles of Calgary — no easy feat.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For a 40th anniversary, the Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary embarked on a truly Calgarian undertaking.

“The idea was to create a garment where all the materials were sourced within 40 miles of the city,” said Lynn Cowe Falls, one of the members behind the all-guild project. “This would be a coat for Calgary’s winter.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While spinning and weaving is usually a solitary pursuit, all 50 members contributed to the masterpiece — sourcing everything from the lilac twig buttons to locally-made dyes.

Trending Now

As Sarah Offin reports in the video above, the project has earned the guild a number of awards and helped to almost double its membership.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices