Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary creates milestone masterpiece

For a 40th anniversary, the Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary embarked on a truly Calgarian undertaking.

“The idea was to create a garment where all the materials were sourced within 40 miles of the city,” said Lynn Cowe Falls, one of the members behind the all-guild project. “This would be a coat for Calgary’s winter.”

While spinning and weaving is usually a solitary pursuit, all 50 members contributed to the masterpiece — sourcing everything from the lilac twig buttons to locally-made dyes.

As Sarah Offin reports in the video above, the project has earned the guild a number of awards and helped to almost double its membership.