Move your cars: City of Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban after big snowfall

As a low-pressure system sweeps across Alberta, dumping 10 to 15 cm of heavy snow on the Edmonton region, the city has declared a seasonal parking ban on all major roads.

The Phase 1 parking ban will come into effect on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 a.m. and is expected to last three to five days, depending on how fast crews are able to clear roads.

During a Phase 1 parking ban, snow-clearing crews tackle arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas, including all roadways with seasonal “no parking” signs.

Parking is banned in these areas until the clearing of the roadways is complete, but people may continue to park on residential streets which are not bus routes.

Vehicles parked on hills along arterial roads, collector roads and bus routes in the downtown area may be ticketed after 7 a.m. on Dec. 19.

“We have experienced blowing and drifting of snow with significant accumulation in locations throughout Edmonton. As a result, a Phase 1 parking ban is necessary to ensure major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations with the city’s parks and roads services department.

“We ask motorists to clear parked vehicles from major roadways, bus routes and those roadways indicated as seasonal ‘no parking’ routes.”

Parking can resume on roads as soon as clearing is completed, and as long as parking is allowed there normally. The city said residents should refer to the Roadways Snow Clearing Map for the current clearing status of roadways.

Crews and equipment will work 24 hours a day until Phase 1 roads are clear, the city said.

Once the Phase 1 parking ban is complete, a separate announcement may be made if the city determines a Phase 2 parking ban is needed for residential and industrial roads.

Heavy snowfall, total amounts of 10 to 15 cm, is falling across much of central Alberta on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said snow will continue to intensify throughout Wednesday across portions of central and southern Alberta and will move towards the east.

The snow will taper off in the evening.